Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.26

Robinson PLC (LON:RBN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.26 and traded as low as $80.88. Robinson shares last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 2,050 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Robinson in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and a P/E ratio of 13.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Robinson’s payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

In other Robinson news, insider Sara Halton purchased 12,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.67 ($13,067.65).

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

