Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.84, 2,153,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,793,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Rite Aid by 12.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rite Aid by 77.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rite Aid by 887.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 226,584 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

