Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 4,450 ($58.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,610 ($73.30) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective (down from GBX 4,700 ($61.41)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,471.55 ($58.43).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,245 ($55.47) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,177.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,482.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 173.14 ($2.26) per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total transaction of £336.56 ($439.78).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

