Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.73

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and traded as low as $40.23. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 2,140 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $436.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

