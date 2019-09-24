RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Shares Down 3.7%

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $24.95, 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93.

RHEINMETALL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

