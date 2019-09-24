Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.60

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131.60 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.71), with a volume of 3561532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.60 ($1.69).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renewables Infrastructure Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 1.66 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

In other news, insider Helen M. Mahy bought 15,471 shares of Renewables Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £19,957.59 ($26,078.13). Also, insider Shelagh Mason bought 47,000 shares of Renewables Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £58,750 ($76,767.28).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

