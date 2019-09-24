Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 417,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.52% of NOW worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in NOW by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in NOW by 9,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in NOW by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. 12,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. NOW Inc has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.19 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

