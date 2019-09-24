Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 196,800 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.50 to $64.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 103,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,453. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.84. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

