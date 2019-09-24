Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 8,568 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 574,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 534.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of BRT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $227.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.73. BRT Apartments Corp has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.27 million. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a 0.20000 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.