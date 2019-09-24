Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 2,267,400 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 442.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

TNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.13.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 11,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,829. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $338.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.