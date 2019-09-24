Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 133,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.92% of SemGroup worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEMG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other SemGroup news, major shareholder Investor I. L.P. Buffalo sold 5,642,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $93,720,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEMG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 150,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. SemGroup Corp has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.25). SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $674.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. SemGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SemGroup Corp will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. This is a positive change from SemGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -994.74%.

SEMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on SemGroup from $10.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on SemGroup from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SemGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SemGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

