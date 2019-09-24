Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $89,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Victory Capital stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,607. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.67. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.76 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

