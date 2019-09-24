REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.58

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and traded as low as $13.50. REMY COINTREAU/ADR shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 2,546 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REMYY. Bank of America cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get REMY COINTREAU/ADR alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.