Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) to announce $70.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Re/Max’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.53 million. Re/Max reported sales of $54.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full-year sales of $283.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $289.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $290.54 million, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $298.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 73.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE:RMAX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.97. 324,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,445. The company has a market capitalization of $521.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.19. Re/Max has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Re/Max by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,721,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,164,000 after buying an additional 40,847 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,691,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after buying an additional 141,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after buying an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 967,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,764,000 after buying an additional 188,008 shares during the period.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

