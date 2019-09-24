RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RBB. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price target on RBB Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $402.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.12.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Chang purchased 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 152,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,042 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 288,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.