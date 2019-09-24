Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. Ranger Energy Services posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

RNGR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.62. 3,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,802. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $103.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 3.27. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

