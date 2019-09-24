Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,504,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $136,144,000 after acquiring an additional 324,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Range Resources by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,922,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,461 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Range Resources by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,631,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,218 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Range Resources by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,232,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,300 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.51.

In other news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $33,246.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Scucchi bought 9,483 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $49,975.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,565.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,938 shares of company stock valued at $176,159. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. 318,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,634,566. Range Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $851.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.08%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

