Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.688 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Ralph Lauren has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $139.56.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.18.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $7,857,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 428,568 shares of company stock valued at $44,841,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

