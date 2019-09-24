QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Shares Down 4.8%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 53,790 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 10,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on shares of QuoteMedia in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

