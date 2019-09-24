Putnam Investments LLC Sells 196 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Total System Services by 532.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Total System Services stock remained flat at $$133.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.36. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $142.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim lowered Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on Total System Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

In other news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $1,848,102.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,019.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,587 shares of company stock valued at $27,376,564 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

