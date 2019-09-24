Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 76.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 224.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 41.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,776. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.10 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDK. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $95,440. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

