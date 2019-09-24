Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cars.com worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 43,129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 38.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 337,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 6.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $630.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.18 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.31.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $105,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Becky A. Sheehan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,948 shares of company stock worth $575,784 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.