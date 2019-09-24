Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Banco de Chile by 1,688.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco de Chile by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banco de Chile by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.93 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Banco de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

