Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after buying an additional 1,497,259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after buying an additional 1,026,362 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,913,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,344,000 after buying an additional 935,757 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,216,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,193,000 after buying an additional 926,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of MO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.94. 263,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,179,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.