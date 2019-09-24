Putnam Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 0.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Leidos by 66.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Leidos by 6.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Leidos by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.92. 589,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Citigroup cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

