PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $144,771.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027380 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002507 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00139943 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,661.75 or 0.99853310 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000709 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 829,375,835 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

