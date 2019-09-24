Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Trading Up 10.1%

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares were up 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.91, approximately 1,411,217 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,237,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBYI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $21.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 254.09% and a negative net margin of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $126,895.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,189,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,435 shares of company stock valued at $145,302 in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 361.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 5,456.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 250,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

