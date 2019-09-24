Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM) Trading Up 1.2%

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €70.55 ($82.03) and last traded at €69.75 ($81.10), approximately 327,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,695% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €68.95 ($80.17).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €288.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88.

About Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

