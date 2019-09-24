PUBLISH Hits 1-Day Volume of $34,118.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $358,438.00 and approximately $34,118.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00198948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.01060595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00020595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086123 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,891,559 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.