Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,400 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACIA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 747.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 294,068 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 8.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 17.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $36,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $1,039,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,281,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $64.15. 79,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,114. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

