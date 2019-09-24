Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,226,000 after acquiring an additional 402,408 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,175,000 after acquiring an additional 190,100 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,097,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,381,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.90. 6,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $239.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

