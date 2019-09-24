Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 71.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 102,723 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 153,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 78,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,316. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $408.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

