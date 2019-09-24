Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $197,000 Holdings in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $147,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.0% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 180,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 66,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

In related news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 184,416 shares in the company, valued at $341,169.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Wayne T. Smith bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,132,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,843.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,997. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $446.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.27. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

