Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $114,000 Stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 59,455 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 612.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 517,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 444,804 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

WLL traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. 4,546,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,039,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $851.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.18.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $426.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

