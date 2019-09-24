Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Drive Shack worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,228,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 233,788 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 317,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $262.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.34. Drive Shack Inc has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. The company had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

