Prudential Financial Inc. Has $325,000 Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 480.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 253,966 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,491,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,824 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,363,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 477,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after acquiring an additional 57,373 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.93.

NYSE:QTWO traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,654. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.59 and a beta of 1.31. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $93.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, EVP Rekha Garapati sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $227,657.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,900.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,675.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,487 shares of company stock valued at $29,069,103 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

