Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,242,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 10.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 892,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,456,000 after buying an additional 85,420 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,118,000 after buying an additional 78,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,813,000 after buying an additional 43,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,883,000.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $117,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $99,390.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,870 shares of company stock worth $1,563,309 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLUE. Maxim Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $104.33. 261,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,628. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. bluebird bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.49 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.91) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

