Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Shares Up 5%

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21, 260,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 410,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

PLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Protalix Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

