Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,227 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Progressive worth $68,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 752.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 49.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.31. 218,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,164. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.