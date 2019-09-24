Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush upgraded Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. 68,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.82. Progress Software Corp has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.