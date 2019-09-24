Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisign by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,645,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,751,284,000 after purchasing an additional 797,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verisign by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,608,080,000 after purchasing an additional 357,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Verisign by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,980,000 after purchasing an additional 356,010 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Verisign by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,301,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,135,000 after purchasing an additional 77,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

VRSN traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.88. 16,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.01. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $306.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.57 million. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

