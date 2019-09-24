Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,932 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,966,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,463 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cigna by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,565,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,487,000 after purchasing an additional 686,132 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Cigna by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,839,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $295,804,000 after acquiring an additional 541,087 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Cigna by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $804,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,747,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price target on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

CI stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.54. 1,240,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

