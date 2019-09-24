Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 10,323 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,014,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,769,000 after purchasing an additional 969,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,603,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,968,000 after purchasing an additional 214,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,602,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,556,000 after purchasing an additional 768,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,928,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,262,000 after acquiring an additional 79,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. 39,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

