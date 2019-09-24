Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,535,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,160,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 281,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 275,730 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 265,360 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,440. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

Shares of EXAS traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.64. The stock had a trading volume of 94,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.56. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.