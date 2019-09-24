Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,318 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $1,088,261.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,716,908 shares of company stock valued at $55,473,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $29.64. 29,272,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,722,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

