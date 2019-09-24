Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,167,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,768,000 after purchasing an additional 49,625 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,213,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,866 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,211,000 after acquiring an additional 600,053 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,198,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,449,000 after acquiring an additional 140,706 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,799,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $56.77. 1,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

