Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 270.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. 3,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,820. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $16.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

