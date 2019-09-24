Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. BidaskClub cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.40.

Pool stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.45. 7,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,597. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Pool Co. has a one year low of $136.83 and a one year high of $204.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total value of $855,855.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,251.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $285,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,356 shares in the company, valued at $28,071,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.