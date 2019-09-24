Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iqvia by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,376,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,372,000 after buying an additional 1,158,248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,972,000 after buying an additional 561,276 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,630,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,166,000 after buying an additional 588,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth $340,389,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.90. The company had a trading volume of 60,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,865. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.23 and its 200 day moving average is $147.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho upgraded Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,723,251 shares of company stock valued at $427,463,046. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

