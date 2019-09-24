Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,837,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,485 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,311,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $137.53. 159,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,916. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $143.16. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.38.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

